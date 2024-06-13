Frost-filled early morning session sparks Bombers ahead of massive clash

What would you be doing at 8am on a long weekend Monday in minus-three-degree temperatures?
For North Launceston players, they were having a training session ahead of a top-of-the-table clash against Clarence.
Coach Adrian Smith admitted it was more so his players could have the rest of the day off to watch the Melbourne versus Collingwood King's Birthday blockbuster but he was proud at how they attacked the unique session.
"It was player-led and driven by them, they understand the significance of this week and what it means for our footy season," he said.
"At the moment, we've obviously controlled our narrative until this point and the game this week and another in a couple of weeks' time after the state game are really important to get a couple of wins.
"If we get those wins and tick a couple of boxes, we can control the back half of our season and do what we need to do to prepare for finals."
Coming into Saturday's clash at UTAS Stadium, the Bombers are undefeated through nine games while Clarence have only fallen to them.
North Launceston came away 46-point winners in their April match-up and Smith looks back on that game with open eyes.
"The last time we played them, they had a bad day in terms of some of the things they were saying," he said.
"We've watched them pretty closely, they're a good outfit and their statistical numbers are very similar to ours in many ways.
"We'll have to be really strong with our defensive actions on the weekend to ensure that we get the game on our terms and set it up like we did last time."
Looking outside of the round-five contest, Smith praised the Kangaroos' contested numbers and stoppage work.
However, he identified their biggest asset to be their intercept-marking - led by two players in particular.
"With Tom Cleary and Keegan Wylie there, they like to get the ball in their hands and then they're really good by foot," he said.
"They don't turn it over often once they get it in their hands, they can transition that ball, particularly wide down the wings and give good entries to some dangerous forwards."
