NTFA footy tips: finals double chance a huge incentive in remaining rounds

Rocherlea and South Launceston arguably played the NTFA premier game of the season so far in round one so expect their second meeting in round 10 to be similar.
The young Bulldogs were brave and came from one goal down at three-quarter-time to beat the reigning premiers by two points in the season-opener at Rocherlea.
Both will be fresh off the league bye but Bulldogs ruck Cody Lowe, who was best on ground last time, isn't in the selected side which could have a big influence.
It's otherwise hard to tip against undefeated South at Youngtown Oval but Rocherlea have more to prove with the chance to avenge round one and stay in the hunt for a top-three spot.
Longford, Rocherlea and Bridgenorth all have six wins and know how important the double chance will be.
The round's other box-office clash is the sixth versus fourth battle between Bracknell and Bridgenorth at Cressy.
What impact will the big, wide ground have and what influence will Redlegs midfielder Jack Dyer have in his return game?
The Parrots will go in as favourites given their recent wins against Hillwood and Longford but it could be hard-fought with the Redlegs realising it's now or never.
They are one win behind the fifth-ranked Sharks who should comfortably account for the winless Scottsdale.
The George Town and Deloraine clash could also be close.
South Launceston thrashed the Saints by 130 points before their fortnight break but George Town have shown enough to suggest they can win this one.
Ruck Coby Chugg recently returned from suspension which added another former State League player to their mix.
Alex Tubb, who switched with Chugg from North Launceston, has already shown his worth at centre half-forward with 21 goals.
Deloraine are looking much closer to their best 22 with Jordan Talbot returning to their line-up for the first since round three.
Round 10
Games at 2pm
George Town v Deloraine
South Launceston v Rocherlea
Bracknell v Bridgenorth
Game at 2.30pm
Scottsdale v Hillwood
