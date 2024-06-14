'Beautiful', 'really important': Schoenmaker's kicking praised in AFL debut

Arie Schoenmaker's AFL debut showed off his kicking capabilities despite St Kilda's loss to Brisbane.
As the Saints caused a late scare before going down 19.12 (126) to 16.10 (106), the 19-year-old had 18 disposals - 15 kicks and three handballs, alongside six marks.
The Launceston draftee made an immediate impact with his first touch - a mark in the middle of the ground before quickly playing on and finding Dan Butler in the forward-50.
"[The] first look at this raking left boot, and that's beautiful," James Brayshaw said on commentary.
Dale Thomas added: "For a first kick in footy, that is a nice start. We've been promised a lot from that left foot and he didn't let us down early."
The commentators' praise did not stop there across the contest, with Brayshaw describing his kick as "beautiful", "laconic" and mentioning how easy left-footers make kicking look following one of his disposals.
Fellow Tasmanian Matthew Richardson was pleased with Schoenmaker's last-quarter peformance, labelling it "really important" due to his kicking.
He collected seven kicks in the final term and was trusted with taking a crucial kick-in, as he was several times.
St Kilda's social media team posted a photo of him during the game with the caption "impressing in his first performance".
Many supporters agreed and said he should stay in the side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.