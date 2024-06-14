Fan-favourite: Joy of watching 'Dusty' has been more than all the accolades

Yelling "Dusty" at the TV any time Richmond's number four goes near the ball has been a feature of my life for the past 14 years.
The Tigers needed a great player to build their team around and they got it in Dustin Martin who will play his 300th AFL match against Hawthorn on Saturday at the MCG.
The midfielder/forward came to Tigerland at a time when we were begging for a saviour.
Devonport's Matthew 'Richo' Richardson, one of the great talents and characters of the game, had just retired and there was a fan-favourite void to fill.
At that stage, the club's premiership drought was 29 years long and the Tiges had just finished 15th out of 16 teams.
A couple of draft stuff-ups were fresh in the memory and there was plenty weighing on every top-end pick that came Richmond's way.
The Tigers had five top-20 picks in 2004, including number one and four, and missed out on key forwards Lance 'Buddy' Franklin and Jarryd Roughead who were pillars in Hawthorn's upcoming premierships.
They went taken at picks two and five.
Clarence forward Jack Riewoldt and midfielder Shane Edwards arrived at Richmond in 2006 before future captain Trent Cotchin and defensive pillar Alex Rance in 2007.
But there was still a big piece missing.
Midfielder Chris Judd, who won the Brownlow Medal in his third year with West Coast, helped pioneer the idea of the plug-and-play draftee who could have a big influence from game one.
We needed one of those.
The well-built Martin, from Castlemaine in country Victoria, was taken at pick three in 2009 and looked a midfield bull that could have an impact from the get-go.
He had dropped out of school at the end of year nine and was unique when the 'well-rounded footballer' was becoming vogue.
Martin came in with a neck tattoo, an unmatched fend-off and a booming right boot that meant he could kick goals from beyond 50 metres.
I'd sit in the stands thinking 'just get the ball to Dusty'.
He already looked our most-talented player in his first season and it was clear he could become the best in the game.
His trajectory across his first two seasons was promising and he booted 33 goals from 22 games in 2011.
But he started to worry this Richmond fan when his form dropped off and he was suspended by the club for two weeks in 2012 for missing a mandatory training session.
Then there was that visit to Greater Western Sydney when his contract expiry was looming in 2013.
Was his tough background going to be too hard to overcome or was his potential going to be fulfilled at another club?
These were questions I wanted to block out and hoped would pass.
Thankfully he stayed, but I was still left wondering when he was going to take the league by storm.
His 2013-2016 seasons were strong as Richmond made the finals three years in a row but he had yet to explode.
It was in his 26th year and eighth season that he lit up the league.
Richmond won the 2017 premiership as he won the Brownlow and the first of his three Norm Smith medals as best on ground in the grand final.
The sustained success was amazing and he is rightfully renowned as the best big-game player of all-time.
But there's something about Dusty that floats above all that.
Much like 'Richo' he has transcended winning and losing for this Tigers fan.
Coaching from the couch and telling Dusty to get one-out in the forward line and yelling at his teammates to kick it there, has been one of the greatest joys of watching sport for me.
Particularly in his prime, he scared the living daylights out of opponents who tried to stop him and it was a thrill to watch him out-body, out-mark and out-smart them.
It would be great to see him isolated one-on-one with a nervous defender a few times on Saturday.
I'll certainly be instructing the Tigers to make it happen.
