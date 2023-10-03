Making the Tasmanian State League grand final for the ninth time in 10 seasons added to North Launceston's record as one of the state's benchmarks.
The Examiner's Josh Partridge reviews their season under coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, which started slow before shifting into full gear.
Grand finalists, defeated by Kingborough in the decider. Finished second on the ladder with a win-loss record of 15-3 and a percentage of 175.37.
After missing out on the finals series last year, the Northern Bombers bounced back with a vengeance in 2023.
Dropping their first two games of the season, they then won 15 of the next 16 to finish the home-and-away season second, less than two per cent behind Kingborough.
Unfortunately for the Bombers, they fell to the Tigers twice in three matches throughout the finals series as they made their ninth grand final in 10 seasons.
Brad Cox-Goodyer. The Bombers' playing-coach steps up in the big moments, as shown on grand final day by kicking three of his side's six goals and polling six Baldock Medal votes despite their defeat. The TSL games-record holder is one of the most respected players in the competition and should finish highly in the Bombers' best and fairest on October 13.
Honourable mention - Ben Simpson
Alex Lee. One of the TSL's newest life members, Lee is the best tap ruck in the competition and supplies prime first use to the Bombers' impressive midfield. When North Launceston are playing their best football, Lee's clearances are giving them a spark as the likes of Simpson, Jack Avent, Nathan Pearce, Cox-Goodyer and Blade Sulzberger go to work.
Harvey Griffiths. The Bombers' livewire forward announced himself to the competition this season with 36 goals across 21 matches. He can create something out of nothing from interesting angles as well as convert nice set-shots and does not mind a cheeky celebration to go alongside it - making him a must-watch player within the competition.
Fletcher Bennett. Incredibly unlucky not to be named in the league's team of the year, Bennett was resolute in defence for the Bombers throughout the season. One of the leaders of the second tightest defence, Bennett stood tall when needed for his side and goes about his business with minimal fuss.
Blade Sulzberger. As coach Cox-Goodyer said countless times throughout the season, the Bombers' age demographic of 18-22 has them well and truly set for the future. With the majority of their side in that age bracket, there's several strong prospects running around for North but Sulzberger's work as the side's fourth midfielder sets him above the rest heading into the TSL's final season.
After dropping their first two matches of the season and facing the highly-fancied Clarence in third - the Bombers were staring down the barrel of 0-3. However, they defeated the Kangaroos and started a 13-match winning streak in which they defeated every team in the league and announced themselves as a genuine premiership contender.
There were not many lowlights throughout the Bombers' campaign, with the main one still able to be seen as a positive. However, their grand final defeat meant they were unable to get reward for their strong season, especially after an impressive start to the contest. After leading by two goals at quarter-time, the Bombers were held goalless in the second term as Kingborough asserted their authority on the match and ran out winners.
