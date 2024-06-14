Quiet, unassuming and league-leading Griffiths has only played 50 games

When you watch Harvey Griffiths play, a flashy goal and an exuberant celebration are never far away.
So it may shock you that the first word North Launceston coach Adrian Smith used to describe him ahead of game 50 was "quiet".
"He's one of our barometers at times with the way he goes about it," Smith said.
"He's got that freakish talent, he kicks goals from random events and his ability to express himself comes out on the field.
"Off the field, you barely get two words out of him at times in terms of conversation but he's one of those kids that loves playing footy."
The 22-year-old joined North Launceston from Launceston at the start of 2021 - playing 10 games in his first senior season.
Winning the Bombers' development league best and fairest that season, he was named the club's most improved last year and he's taken his game to another level once again.
The former Tasmania Devils representative is leading the TSL's goal-kicking, having nailed 34 goals so far.
Kicking goals in every game, his biggest haul came in round one against Launceston - booting seven en route to the Adam Sanders Medal.
"For him at the moment it's reward for effort, he's super fit, he's really strong and powerful and over the last couple of years, he's started to understand his game and what his assets are," Smith said.
"What he's bringing to the team each week is his consistency, his power and his ability to defend first.
"His goals come off the back of defensive actions and that's what we start and pride ourselves on and go from there, especially with him."
His pressure also plays a big part in goals to other players, something that was shown against Lauderdale earlier this year.
After kicking the first goal of the game, he charged at an opponent, got the ball and let rip inside the forward-50 to assist teammate Oscar Van Dam.
"He's loved by the group, he's one of our leaders in terms of our forward group.
"He contributes on the field and we value what his conversations are off.
"When we have our reviews, when he speaks he's got something really important to say and it's really valued."
