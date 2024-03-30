Fox in the hunt for more victories ahead of world cup series

Launceston mountain biker Sam Fox has resumed his international career with a timely win in Brazil.
Fresh from strong performances at national and continental championships on home soil, the 23-year-old claimed a narrow victory in the Internacional Estrada in Itabirito.
"So nice to get the trip off to a good start," Fox said on Facebook.
"I had great fun fighting with the Brazilians on course. Super hard racing, with some incredible fans on the course spectating."
Riding for his Lapierre team, Fox had only arrived in South America a few days earlier.
He is in Brazil to contest the world cup series which begins with rounds in Mairipora Sao Paulo (April 13-14) and Araxa (April 20-21).
"I'm slowly pedalling the jetlag out of my legs, and riding less like a potato. Hopefully my mind and body are on the same page," he added.
"Loved my time in Brazil a couple years ago so I'm keen for round two. Hospitality is already off the charts."
The national champion in 2023, Fox recorded two fourth places at this year's national titles at Awaba Mountain Bike Park in NSW before adding a silver medal in the Oceania championships at Mount Cotton in Queensland.
Despite establishing himself among Australia's best by leading the charge at last year's Commonwealth Games and then claiming the national title, Fox looks set to be squeezed out of Paris Olympic contention by the sport's quota system.
"I think Paris is heading in the direction of being off the table so I'm setting a long-term Olympic goal over four years and there is a lot to improve and change in that time," he told The Examiner last November.
