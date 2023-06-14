Retired 247-game AFL player Mitch Robinson says a new stadium could break the ongoing mainland stigma that Tasmania is "boring".
"We've had this stigma around Tasmania that it's boring and nothing's going on down there, this is a great opportunity to bring something different to the state," he said.
After his induction into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the 34-year-old faced questions from the state's media, giving his thoughts around key issues in the state.
He also gave an update on what his life looks like after retirement from the AFL.
"There's been a bit of backlash in the last month after it was announced because there's a little bit of a divide down there in Tassie.
"I know that the Tassie people would love to have a team and to get that 19th licence has been huge for the younger generation coming through ... it was pretty hard back in the day.
"When it was announced I just felt so proud of the state and everyone that got involved and tried to get behind it so I'm just really hoping that everyone can really buy into this and make it something special because I know for a fact if it turns into a successful team, it's going to be the best thing that Tassie has ever done.
"It's a great thing for Tassie and not just AFL athletes, other sporting codes as well because no doubt they'll be able to use some facilities there and be able to strive for something special. It just gives everyone that motivation to know there's a correct pathway to the AFL system and you don't have to leave your state to do so.
"Growing up if I had that, I would have pushed a lot harder in my juniors. I didn't see myself playing AFL until I was 17-18, when I was playing in the under-18 carnival and I know there's a lot of good players currently in the under-18s - a couple of Allies boys as well representing Tasmania in those teams.
"I know that there's going to be a few draftees and [eventually] some academies that are going to get set up and done the right way and there's a lot of past players that want to get down and get involved which is great for the state."
"I love it, I don't understand what the big fuss is about it. We've had this stigma around Tasmania that it's boring and nothing's going on down there, this is a great opportunity to bring something different to the state.
"You can have concerts, you can have other things at that venue and it just brings a big buzz to the Hobart City and it's confusing for me for people to be opposed to it. I know it's going to bring a lot of jobs and it's going to be great for the tourism in Tasmania, so we can't be too backwards.
"We've got to start going forwards and a lot of people down there oppose to it but they're allowed to their opinion - that's the best thing about it - but I just don't see a problem with the stadium at all."
"The writing was on the wall, when you get dropped four or five times, you understand that this is probably going to be the last year ... so I was prepared for life after footy.
"Over time I got my sports journalism degree, full real estate licence that everyone gets out of a Weetbix packet pretty much but a lot of other things like small business courses and obviously the social media content and marketing that I've been doing a lot of over the years.
"A big passion of mine is being a player agent, so that starts next week and then I'm really looking forward to the three-day course and then doing the exam at the end of the month.
"I went to Darwin and played up there where it was 40 degrees every game and being a Tassie boy, I've never really acclimatised myself to Brisbane weather let alone going to Darwin and playing in that heat so that was interesting.
"From there, I went down to Brizzie, playing for Morningside ... the only annoying thing was a couple of [AFL] teams that were knocking on the door towards mid-season and then did my MCL [medial collateral ligament] just that week leading to the draft.
"So would I have said yes to playing AFL? I don't know, it would've had to be a good conversation but I'm so happy with the way that I've handled myself after the retirement news last year and being able to play some really good footy for the teams that I'm doing it for.
"It's not like it's some country bumpkin league, it's pretty good footy up here in the QAFL. I still love playing footy and I really found a passion for it again, which is something that I've been yearning for for a long time."
