Mitch Robinson among three Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame inductees

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:15pm
Mitch Robinson, Billy Cundy (inset left) and Charlie Eady (inset right) are being inducted into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame. Pictures file, supplied
This year's first three inductees to the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame have been unveiled, with William Henry Cundy, Charles Eady and Mitch Robinson getting the nod.

