The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New bridge, carpark in Launceston General Hospital helipad plans

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
February 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A helicopter tests the new LGH helipad side atop the Cleveland Street carpark on Monday. Picture by Rod Thompson

The state government will build an airbridge and fast-track a new multi-storey carpark as part of plans to establish a new helipad at Launceston General Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.