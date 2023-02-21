The state government will build an airbridge and fast-track a new multi-storey carpark as part of plans to establish a new helipad at Launceston General Hospital.
Concerns have been raised that the new helipad would eliminate 60 car spaces and drop patients comparatively further away from the hospital entrance than the former Ockerby Gardens site.
However, Department of Health associate secretary Shane Gregory said plans were in place to make the transition as smooth as possible.
"To ensure efficient patient transfer to key clinical areas like the Emergency Department, ICU and theatres, a new airbridge will also be built linking the helipad to the main campus buildings," he said.
"To offset a reduction in carpark capacity, the Department of Health will bring forward construction of a new multi-story carpark on Howick/Charles Street identified in the LGH Masterplan.
"In the interim the Department will also lease off-site carparking and provide a shuttle service for staff."
The new helipad, which will take over the top storey of the Cleveland Street carpark, is set to be up and running by late 2023.
Helicopter operator Rotorlift conducted a series of successful tests on Monday, which saw a helicopter approach the site from four different directions before returning to Hobart.
Hamish Geale
