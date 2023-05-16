The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Funding secured for LGH helipad as part of the 2023-2024 state budget

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rare project manager Andrew Goelst, Liberal Member for Bass Simon Wood, Hospitals North chief executive Jen Duncan and Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff at the announcement of funding for the Launceston General Hospital Helipad. Picture Rod Thompson
Rare project manager Andrew Goelst, Liberal Member for Bass Simon Wood, Hospitals North chief executive Jen Duncan and Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff at the announcement of funding for the Launceston General Hospital Helipad. Picture Rod Thompson

Funding for the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) helipad has been secured as part of the 2023-2024 state budget following the lodgement of a development application with the City of Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.