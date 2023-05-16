Funding for the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) helipad has been secured as part of the 2023-2024 state budget following the lodgement of a development application with the City of Launceston.
The $15 million project will be built on top of the existing car park on the western side of the LGH site and replace the current ground-level concrete pad in nearby Ockerby Gardens.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the new helipad would ensure patients have access to safe and efficient aero-medical transportation in Launceston.
"This funding will make sure patients can get the right care, in the right place, at the right time," Mr Rockliff said.
"The position of this helipad will also enable operation in difficult weather conditions and provide additional flight path options.
"The LGH helipad is a critical resource for the pre-hospital care and emergency transportation of Tasmanians, and our plans to build a new helipad will provide a safe and efficient long-term solution."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the helipad is an example of how the 2023-24 state Budget will focus on delivering new and upgraded critical health infrastructure.
"We are targeting every dollar to get things done, building a strong economy and a safe, caring community," Mr Ferguson said.
"We really believe in supporting the right policies to make sure we can provide improved health services and infrastructure."
Ambulance Tasmania chief executive Jordan Emery said the helipad would strengthen Ambulance Tasmania's ability to provide critical care and retrieval across the State.
"This new helipad will ensure that there is direct access for patients brought in by the ambulance helicopter to the LGH and will mean they can be directly transferred to the emergency care they need," Mr Emery said.
