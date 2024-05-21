No plea over Red Hills alleged aggravated burglary and armed robbery

A Newnham woman appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on charges relating to an alleged aggravated armed robbery and aggravated burglary at Red Hills on April 30.
Lela Lynne Marie Spotswood, 24, appeared for the first time about the alleged aggravated armed robbery, aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm when not the holder of a licence and possessing a shortened firearm.
Police allege two women entered a residence at about 6.10 pm on April 30 and threatened the occupants with a shortened firearm.
The alleged co-offender has not yet been charged, but police have a particular line of enquiry in their investigation.
The aggravated armed robbery charge, which may be heard before a jury in the Supreme Court if she pleads not guilty, was adjourned by magistrate Sharon Cure without plea to June 27.
Spotswood, who was on bail at the time of the alleged offence, faced the court on a total of 45 firearms, drugs and dishonesty offences.
Defence lawyer Hannah Phillips entered pleas of guilty on behalf of Spotswood to possession of stolen property, attempted computer-related fraud, and four counts of computer-related fraud.
She pleaded guilty to using abusive language to police and not guilty to possessing a thing for smoking drugs and possessing a controlled drug.
She pleaded guilty to a count of common assault and not guilty to stealing.
Spotswood pleaded not guilty to a string of firearm charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a shortened firearm, possession of a firearm with identification marks, altered possession without a firearms licence of ammunition and a firearm and related drug offences.
She elected that the possession of a shortened firearm charge be heard in the magistrates court rather than the Supreme Court.
On a separate complaint, she pleaded not guilty to seven firearms and four drugs charges, as well as unlawful possession of property, resisting a police officer and using abusive language to a police officer.
Spotswood received bail on April 10, 20 days before the alleged aggravated armed robbery, but revoked her bail at an appearance in court on May 2 2024.
After the alleged aggravated armed robbery charge was laid on May 21, magistrate Cure refused bail.
