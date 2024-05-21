Karlie Breeze Davison has four weeks to show she can embrace the winds of change

The Launceston Magistrates Court heard that a 40-year-old woman walked into a home in Invermay, helped herself to wine and food, and left a note of thanks.
Karli Breeze Davison, formerly Newitt, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, five counts of stealing, evading police, failing to appear, computer-related fraud, and making off without payment.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan told magistrate Simon Brown that the offences put Davison in breach of a five-month suspended jail sentence imposed in the Supreme Court last year for burglary and unlawfully destroying $63,000 property at Devonport in 2019.
In a previous appearance, she told the court she believed the offences deserved a jail sentence, but magistrate Simon Brown ordered a pre-sentence report.
She is also subject to a community correction order until August 4 2024.
Police prosecutor Robert Shepherd said Davison had a licence which mandated that she have an alcohol interlock device fitted.
On May 19 2023, she was driving in Devonport and turned onto the wrong side of Steele Street, causing an oncoming police vehicle to take evasive action.
She was pulled over but soon after started the vehicle and accelerated away, resulting in the charge of evading police.
Mr Shepherd said that on December 26, a complainant lost a mobile phone in Hobart.
Davison used a CBA card to purchase alcohol from several outlets worth a total of $300.
On February 14 at the Grand Chancellor in Launceston, she entered the Avenue restaurant and ordered grilled duck and two desserts worth $112.
She went to the bathroom and then left the restaurant without paying.
On April 7, between 1.30 and 2 pm, she entered a house in Donald Street Invermay and stole a $1500 wedding ring and several items of clothing.
The complainants arrived home to see a message. A wine bottle had her fingerprint.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan submitted that activating the five-month suspended sentence would be a disproportionate response.
She said that Davison was undergoing rehabilitation for alcohol and illicit substance abuse.
"She does have difficulty with alcohol reduction and going cold turkey," she said.
"She is very motivated with this rehabilitation."
Ms Flanagan said the evade incident was a poor example of the crime, given that she had already been pulled over and had alcohol in her system.
"The balance of the offences, while blatant, do not warrant activating the suspended sentence," she said.
In sentencing, magistrate Simon Brown said that Davison's circumstances showed some very, very small green shoots.
He adjourned sentencing until June 19 to see how things went over the next month with a view to a deferral of sentence and the suspended sentence if her rehabilitation continued.
"It's going to be in your hands," Mr Brown said.
"If you don't take the chance, you can probably guess where it will end."
