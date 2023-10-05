The Examiner
Senate is probing budget cuts at Australian Antarctic Division

By Benjamin Seeder
October 5 2023
With serious changes observed in southern sea ice, now is not the time to cut the Australian Antarctic Division's budget, the committee also heard on Wednesday.
Senior officials from the Australian Antarctic Division have clashed with senators probing the management of the division's budget in a hearing in Hobart on Thursday.

