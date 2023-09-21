Another of Tasmania's private islands has been listed for sale.
Picnic Island, an 800-metre boat ride from the Freycinet coastline, is reportedly expected to fetch about $5 million.
The island sits opposite the Saffire luxury resort.
Former Victorian MP Clem Newton-Brown bought the island about 15 years ago, and begun construction of the existing eco-lodge in around 2015.
He opened the island up to visitors soon after.
Speaking to The Examiner in 2019, Mr Newton-Brown said his family had camped on the island for a number of years before the eco-lodge was built.
"I love reading [in the guest book] the things that they appreciate - the penguins coming in at night, or the incredible sunsets, waves crashing on the rocks of collecting abalone," he said.
"They're all the things my family have done there for years, and we fell in love with the place.
"It's very satisfying seeing people come back similarly appreciating the epic natural setting we've got there on the island."
The 6753 square metre island is being sold via expressions of interest, and joins a host of other Tasmanian islands on the market.
East Coast freehold property Ram Island is on the market for between $5.5 million and $6 million, while Ninth Island near Bridport has a $2.5 million asking price.
Further north towards Flinders Island, Puncheon Island has a $1 million-plus price tag while leasehold to Vansittart Island is under offer.
