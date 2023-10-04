There's excitement in the air with St Pats on track to enter the NTFAW competition and take the total number of teams to 14.
There are youngsters who can't wait to get stuck into it and mums who are just as eager to pull on the boots.
The Saints have been granted a provisional licence to compete in the division one competition next season.
But the club will be required to meet the NTFA's minimum standards for women's teams prior to formal entry.
Roger Menzie, who has been the Saints' runner in recent seasons and who coached Bridgenorth's reserves about a decade ago, will be the team's inaugural coach.
He said his 16-year-old daughter Stella encouraged him to go for the role.
"She encouraged me to do it because she played juniors at South Launceston," he said.
"She goes to Kings Meadows High School. She played juniors there (at South) and she's had the last two years off because she's been working.
"She said to me she wouldn't mind playing football again.
"Then she heard about the side starting here and so she said 'Dad, put your hand up'."
Menzie said he was confident St Pats would get the formal tick of approval.
"Everyone's up and about and the club wants to go forward and I'm pretty sure the NTFA want that extra club in there as well," he said.
He said the side had 34 members on its Facebook page and there were another dozen interested.
Player numbers is fundamental to the club winning approval but NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood explained there were other factors.
The Saints have partnered with the Prospect Hawks juniors to organically grow a team rather than recruit one.
Millwood said the league had learnt female players often don't commit to footy until after Christmas due to juggling other aspects of life.
Another part of the criteria is a club must have a minimum number of females on its board in a decision-making capacity.
"They can't be just sitting at the table without any decision-making ability," Millwood said.
"That's one of our core minimum standards.
"You also need to demonstrate that you're welcoming women into the club in a safe environment. That means everybody has to be on board."
Millwood said prospective clubs also had to demonstrate a three-year plan on player growth.
"You've got to demonstrate your facilities and how they're going to cater for women," she said.
"Whether your current facilities are suitable or whether you have a strategic facilities plan in place to engage with the grants process to start building."
St Pats president Ian McCallum says the club is thrilled with the recent appointment of men's senior coach Lenny Towns on a two-year deal.
Towns, a school teacher, coached the Saints to the 2004 flag and then again in 2013.
He has also coached juniors and women's football as well as leading Launceston Blues' development league to the ultimate success last year.
"Lenny is a very well-credentialed coach and particularly his last coaching effort," McCallum said.
"He worked with (Blues coach) Mitch Thorp hand-in-hand when they won those two premierships in 2022 at Launceston.
"There'll be a real emphasis on youth this year and in the coming years, particularly with what's happening (statewide) in 2025."
