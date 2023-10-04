The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Champion basketballer Lauren Jackson keen to see Tassie get WNBL team

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
She Hoops' Lachlan Hannah, Samantha Groves and Lauren Jackson with Burnie's Georgina Rowlands, Devonport's Torah Blackwell, Burnie's Torah Young, Youngtown's Zoe Gamble and Launceston's Indianna Berwick (all nines years old). Picture by Brian Allen
She Hoops' Lachlan Hannah, Samantha Groves and Lauren Jackson with Burnie's Georgina Rowlands, Devonport's Torah Blackwell, Burnie's Torah Young, Youngtown's Zoe Gamble and Launceston's Indianna Berwick (all nines years old). Picture by Brian Allen

Tasmania can claim its own little piece of one of the world's most successful basketballers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.