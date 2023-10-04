Tasmania can claim its own little piece of one of the world's most successful basketballers.
Four-time Olympic medal-winner Lauren Jackson, who was running clinics at Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday, said she had strong North-West heritage.
"My grandmother (Irene Bennie née Jago) was actually born in Tasmania," she said.
"So I've got family in Burnie and Somerset I think, we did a family trip when I was a lot younger in the '90s and met everyone then."
The humble champion texted her mum, Maree, on Wednesday morning to find where her late grandmother was born with Latrobe coming back as the answer.
So with that little bit of Tassie history on her side, it's no surprise Jackson is supportive of the state getting its own WNBL team.
The 42-year-old is also Basketball Australia's head of women and girls.
"Absolutely. I think it is such a strong sport down here .... (with) the number of kids playing and being a part of it and participating," she said.
"We've had some great athletes come out of Tasmania and I think for sure with the JackJumpers now it really makes sense that we bring in a WNBL club here."
Jackson agreed the success of the JackJumpers had shown there was a pathway for a WNBL outfit to follow.
"The WNBL is definitely on an upward trajectory," she said.
"I think they were building to expand it. I don't really have much to do with that side of it anymore now that I'm playing again in the WNBL but I can only assume that it would be an option.
"And I am assuming that people are looking at the success of what the JackJumpers have done and then also participation numbers - it's incredible."
Court shortages has arguably been the biggest issue for basketball in Tassie in recent years and Jackson is right behind improving access.
"We would have probably run a camp for 250-300 kids today had we had access to more courts, and with infrastructure in Australia - we need more courts," she said.
"There are kids that are on waiting lists all around the country to get into clubs and associations to be able to participate but there are not enough courts available anywhere.
"It is about trying to make sure that the infrastructure is there and that governments are investing in basketball because as you can see, we have the numbers, we have the kids participating, we just need the courts."
Jackson re-signed with WNBL team Southside Flyers this week, extending her incredible career after recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in February.
The five-time WNBL champion won her first title 24 years ago and retired due to injuries in 2016.
But in one of the great sporting comebacks, Jackson helped the Australian Opals win bronze at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney last year.
"I would say what drove me to (come back from) this one (Achilles) was my kids and just making sure that I was able to walk properly again," she said.
"It was brutal. The injuries that I had, so I had a ... fracture in my foot and ligaments and stuff around it.
"I didn't know it was broken until it was too late. I had been playing on it. I mean, I felt like it was broken. I was in a lot of pain. So that was quite traumatic.
"Then when my Achilles went on the other foot, I was just like oh my god, I actually can't walk now, I can't even limp. So that was brutal but it was my children and just making sure that I got back for them."
The mother of two weighed up the decision for a long time before signing a contract in the past fortnight.
Her glittering career has also included winning three WNBA league MVPs and two championships.
She played with Seattle Storm from 2001-2012 after being selected as the number one pick in the draft.
Perhaps her greatest international achievement was guiding the nation to gold at the 2006 World Cup in Brazil - Australia's only gold medal in senior international competition.
Jackson is in Launceston this week to run Tassie's first-ever She Hoops clinics during the school holidays in conjunction with Launceston Basketball Association.
The Basketball Australia program, which started one year ago, was created to empower women in basketball through visible pathways, mentoring, connection, insights, participation and education.
LBA are striving to improve female participation and retention.
The three girls-only clinics, capped at 50 participants each, were sold out.
Former Australian point guard Michele Timms is coming to Elphin Sports Centre on Friday next week to run another She Hoops clinic.
