Have you seen a 100-tonne, 30-metre steel beam on the back of a truck lately?
It might have been one of the 69 steel bridge girder sections fabricated at the Haywards facility at Western Junction.
Crisp Bros and Haywards Pty Ltd used more than 5000 tonnes of steel to construct 69 steel bridge girder sections to construct the West Gate Tunnel Project in Melbourne.
The project, which commenced in November 2021, came to an official end on Tuesday, October 3, as the final steel bridge girder section left the Haywards' workshop.
Project manager Shaun Brown said the project took more than 145,000 man-hours to complete.
"Over the duration of the project, there was an average of 40 tradesmen and five apprentices working on this per week," Mr Brown said.
"If we include all the subcontractors, there were a total of 80 employed per week to complete the project scope.
"So an incredible amount of work and labour went into this project, and it is great to see all of that hard work acknowledged on the project's completion here today."
Mr Brown said it had been an incredibly challenging but rewarding experience.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind," he said.
"We're very fortunate to have been awarded the contract, especially after Haywards expanded their workshop capacity by constructing a new purpose-built facility in 2010.
"The largest section moved was 110 tonnes, 35 metres long, and 5.5 metres wide, which is quite a feat when you think about it.
"What we're most happy about is that we're able to employ a lot of Tasmanians and do things on a national scale."
Tasmanian Heavy Haulage truck driver Brodie Shearer has driven 40 of the 69 steel beams.
"It's just another day for me," he laughed.
"As long as everyone on the road does the right thing, it's not too bad.
"This final beam is around 70 tonnes and 30 metres long, but from the nose to tail, it's about 50 metres and 100 tonnes, including the truck.
"The biggest thing to watch is the weight of the load going downhill, but overall, it's a fun job."
