For every cherished gift the Japanese city of Ikeda has bestowed on Launceston - including the City Park monkeys and Civic Square's Japanese garden - none can match the lasting impact of Dr Takuji Okazaki.
Considered by many as the heartbeat of the Launceston-Ikeda sister city relationship, Dr Okazaki died in late August aged 101.
A passionate Lions club member, Dr Okazaki hosted Ikeda's first Launceston exchange student, Peter Stackhouse, in 1968.
His dedication to the Launceston-Ikeda relationship was contagious.
RELATED: Sister cities celebrate 50 years
"Over a period of 30 years he travelled to Launceston 27 times so he was a wonderful ambassador for his city," Mr Stackhouse said.
"He met a lot of Launceston citizens and students and businessmen, and anyone who wanted to go to Japan would always make sure they met up with Takuji Okazaki."
Arriving at Dr Okazaki's home in December 1968, Mr Stackhouse was struck by the father-of-two's energy and generous spirit.
Mr Stackhouse would later return to Ikeda on several occasions in the 2000s, and the relationship came full circle when his son, Charlie, was invited to stay with Dr Okazaki's family.
"He got to know my children very well as they grew up and my children regarded him as their Japanese grandfather," Mr Stackhouse said.
Dr Okazaki formed a great friendship with former Launceston Hotel owner Geoff Finney and many Launceston mayors and councillors.
In 2001, he became an honorary Launceston citizen.
In a statement, the City of Launceston council sent condolences to Dr Okazaki's family and the city of Ikeda.
"We are grateful for his friendship over many years," the statement read.
Dr Okazaki is survived by his two sons, who followed him in the dentistry profession, and his four grandchildren.
He was a widower twice.
It is in no small part due to Dr Okazaki that the Launceston-Ikeda relationship is fast approaching 60 years.
"A number of sister city relationships exist around the world and often they were based on commercial reasons to get together," Mr Stackhouse said.
"But there was no commercial connection between Ikeda and Launceston - it was really always through the passionate endeavour to spread friendship.
"Without Takuji Okazaki the sister city relationship probably wouldn't have survived for as long as it [has]."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.