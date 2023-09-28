The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Should pedestrians start wearing helmets now?

September 29 2023 - 8:37am
SHOULD pedestrians start wearing helmets now? This morning on my way home from work I noticed a man lying in the street unconscious with a good deal of blood beside his head. He was hit by a scooter rider, riding on the footpath as the man was exiting a store in Margaret Street. Luckily, the man began to wake as paramedics arrived.

