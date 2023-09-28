SHOULD pedestrians start wearing helmets now? This morning on my way home from work I noticed a man lying in the street unconscious with a good deal of blood beside his head. He was hit by a scooter rider, riding on the footpath as the man was exiting a store in Margaret Street. Luckily, the man began to wake as paramedics arrived.
We often see scooter riders at full speed on footpaths risking the lives of pedestrians. When is the council going to act? Scooter riders are threatening pedestrian safety frequently. Even when they are not being used they are often seen lying in the streets or left in places that others may not clearly see them. This was a strong fit looking guy. What if it was a mother with a baby or an elderly or person?
Clearly this is an urgent public safety issue for lawmakers.
James Harris, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to letter writer Paul Richardson's claims that the Yes Campaign is to spend $100 million on its campaign funded by taxpayers is false (The Examiner, September 26). No public money has been allocated for this.The law prevents the government from funding either side.
Some of Australia's biggest companies and philanthropists have backed the proposed Indigenous voice, and many have donated millions of dollars to the official Yes campaign group.The simple facts are that the 'Yes' and 'No' campaigns are being funded by donations only.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba NSW
A BIG thank you to The Royal Society of Tasmania and Dr Ian Kidd for the very informative lecture last Sunday (September 24) on the Tamar Estuary, its history, a more informed scientific view on the mud and some possible improvements to the estuary (There are no solutions!).
Working with nature is obviously the main take home point of this lecture contrary to some of my own thinking on channelling or other people's ideas such as a barrage. Although not mentioned in the lecture could Constructed Wetlands be part of any improvements along the North Esk and in the silt ponds on West Tamar Road?
Further too and in conjunction with the above, I would strongly recommend any one interested in the Tamar and its natural environment to visit the Wetlands exhibition at QVMAG to appreciate what we already have.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
SOMEBODY used a felt pen on glass to write a very hard to see "NO" on Sen. Peter Wish- Wilsons window over a sign behind glass? Half page taken by the Examiner to explain the story. So glad, Senator, that you didn't have your corflute "Yes" sign on a wooden fence.
How is it I get no recognition, along with many others for having sign's set on fire on a paling fence, sprayed or defaced by vandals when they are LNP, Conservative, or one's personal preference of signage?
No mention of vandalism by Yes campaign on Vote No signage or stickers on cars.
I cannot and do not condone any sport of childish vandalism, but reporting on selected topics in papers and newsletters, I also can't and don't condone.
People have opinions, Senator, mine differs to yours for reasons of not disinformation, misinformation just purely no information from the ALP or the Yes camp.
Window cleaner and a box of tissues should help your plight.
Steve Rogers, South Launceston
THE Albanese Government's Cheaper Child Care reforms are delivering real cost-of-living relief for Tasmanian families.
In the first week of the landmark reforms, families paid on average around 14 per cent less per hour, per child for centre-based day care.
The Government's Cheaper Child Care changes are benefiting 22,000 Tasmanian families.
Apart from a mortgage or rent, child care is one of the biggest bills that a lot of families pay.
This reform is real cost-of-living relief for Tasmanian families struggling with the cost of living. It means a Tasmanian family with one child in childcare will save on average $2,000 per year on childcare. It is great news for families and Tasmanian children.
It also means more children can get more time in care. It gives parents the choice to go back to work, to work more paid hours or work more paid days.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
