Motorists still being slugged at the bowser despite oil and gas price slump

"SLUGGISH production and falling fossil fuel prices" said The Examiner, (April 24).
This news from Woodside, Australia's largest oil and gas producer. The article went on to say gas and oil prices slumped by a quarter.
Has anyone noticed our fuel prices falling by 25 per cent? Could my eyesight be failing? Off to the spectacles maker?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IT SEEMS Bonza Airlines is not so bonza!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
WHAT a backflip by the new Labor leader regarding the stadium! With our Premier digging his heels in about the location and now Dean Winter, who held out hope of a new direction.
It leaves one with little choice of who to vote for! It seems it will be the Greens and Independents from now on!
I wonder what Janie Finlay thinks after her very forceful denunciation of the stadium in the state election.
And just where is Mr Dean thinking these thousands of workers are coming from, when firms are going bust at a great rate of knots and houses which are desperately needed can't be built?
A stadium with a roof built for a specific cost, making a loss every year and a recalcitrant Premier! What could go wrong?
Cast the mind back to a firm called Gunns, a recalcitrant CEO hell bent on desecrating the West Tamar, and the only way is down the burglar! Remember history, Jeremy and Dean, and learn from it!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
IT SOUNDS like a good idea to make spreading misinformation an offence requiring a penalty but it is not a simple proposition. Who decides if something is misinformation?
An atheist could claim, on good grounds, that much of what is preached in churches is misinformation because there is no proof that Jesus existed or that the many stories in the Bible are factual.
There are many ideas that some firmly believe in and have faith are correct while others consider them false and misleading. The beliefs about vaccines fall into that category. The current following for Trump in the USA is another example with many people believing in political concepts that others regard as false.
The current objection to the Elon Musk social platform X continuing to display violent video has general public support as it is justifiably regarded as offensive. But this gets back to the basic problem of what is offensive to one person may not be to another. Attitudes to Australia Day neatly illustrate that.
So is the answer one based on democracy - the majority should decide? Not so easy as the recent referendum showed with a result more decisive than expected.
And to add to the confusion, public attitudes change and often those changes are brought about by public demonstrations or by stances that offend others and are regarded as false concepts.
So censorship is a slippery slope with Elon Musk taking a valid stand, but one that few of us logically support!
John Coulson, Dilston
IF THE developer behind Mac Point 2.0, Mayor Anna Reynolds and the business community are worried about the government's proposed stadium, they should look across the river because a battle to save irreplaceable parklands in Rosny is happening.
An open meeting, organised through a one thousand plus hand-signed petition, was presented to council in their meeting last Monday, May 15. Council has organised for it to be held on Wednesday evening, May 17 where two matters will be discussed; the consultation process or more accurately, the lack of it, that took place and the appropriateness of the parklands as sites.
With just 343 out of 759 Clarence residents who responded to a poorly publicised survey, two parks have been gifted to become the home of AFL.
Clarence Council voted seven votes to five on this matter and for negotiations to progress with the Department of State Growth.
Terry Polglase, Lindisfarne
REGARDING Anthony Haneveer's editorial (The Examiner, May 10) on Craig Garland's thinking on Hobart's multi-purpose Stadium: The Stadium will be our Stadium; North, south, east and west. To imply Launceston is "central and accessible to everybody" and should be the home of our new club is as ridiculous as suggesting the MCG should move from Melbourne to Ballarat.
David Champ, Newnham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.