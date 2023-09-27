Buckingham Palace sends a message from the King

A message from Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles III was shared with Tasmanians in the state parliament.
One of the King's private secretary's sent a message to Speaker Mark Shelton who relayed the message from Buckingham Palace in state parliament on Wednesday.
"The King has asked me to thank you for your kind messages following his Majesty's Coronation, and for the heartfelt nature of your comments," the message read.
"The King is most touched that you should have thought of him at this time and is particularly grateful for your continued support.
"His Majesty has asked me to send his warmest good wishes at this time of celebration."
King Charles III became King of the British throne on the death of his mother on 8 September last year.
This week it was announced that Australian coins are soon to feature the new King at the end of this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.