The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Peter Renshaw misled his managers, Commission of Inquiry find

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The failures of former LGH executive director of medical services, Dr Peter Renshaw, featured prominently in the report. File picture
The failures of former LGH executive director of medical services, Dr Peter Renshaw, featured prominently in the report. File picture

Retired Launceston General Hospital executive Dr Peter Renshaw has been heavily criticised in a inquiry finding released on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.