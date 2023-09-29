The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Science
Our History

QVMAG talk will explore Tassie contributions to early space research

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Space historian Kerrie Dougherty OAM will talk about Tasmania's contribution to the early days of space science in a QVMAG show. Picture supplied
Space historian Kerrie Dougherty OAM will talk about Tasmania's contribution to the early days of space science in a QVMAG show. Picture supplied

The early days of the space age were akin to that of the Wild West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.