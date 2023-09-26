Child sexual abuse inquiry report may evoke 'strong emotions'

As one of the state's most significant reports into child sexual abuse is released to the public, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff is reminding communities that support is available.
Mr Rockliff said the release of the final report of the Commission of Inquiry may evoke strong emotions, questions and concerns for the Tasmanian community.
Victim-survivors will be present at his address at the tabling of the final report at around 11.30am on 26 September in state parliament.
Mr Rockliff said counsellors from Lifeline Tasmania, the Sexual Assault Support Service, Laurel House and Relationships Australia Tasmania will be at parliament house to provide support.
He said support for the broader community was also available.
An additional 1.5 million in funding has been provided for continued support that is needed from the COI and beyond.
Support is available by phone or face-to-face at:
Blue Knot Foundation president Cathy Kezelman said the two-year inquiry had ended and it was time to honour victims and their testimonies, and ensure children always remain safe and protected in all institutions.
She said support for complex trauma, resulting from violence or abuse, was available from Blue Knot.
"The inquiry is a real test of political will to proactively respond to the recommendations needed to transform a culture of complacency at best, and in reality, one which has presided over the flagrant violation of children's and young people's rights," Dr Kezelman said.
"Tasmania should now transform into a state in which all victims and survivors find safety, trust, validation and belief, with the resources and services they need to heal and find justice," she said.
"It is time to shatter systems of power which perpetuate abuse and protect those who perpetrate harm."
