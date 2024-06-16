'We love Tasmania': International cuisine thrives at World Street Eats

The World Street Eats market returned to Launceston this Sunday, with vendors both old and new lining up in civic square.
Although it was the monthly festival's first event this winter, the frosty conditions weren't enough to dissuade residents from visiting.
One of the most popular stalls was also a fresh face to the market, with Burnie business Forbidden Sweets almost selling out of stock.
The store sells homemade cupcakes and other confectionery baked by owner Shaman Ashley.
Ms Ashley told The Examiner that she would continue to host a stall in Launceston after receiving strong business on her first day.
"We came here just to wander around last month and loved the atmosphere. So we wanted to try it out and see how we went," she said.
"We do go to other markets in the north-west and we have the same thing there, it's always a rush."
Event organiser Amr Elsayed said it was great to see a new stall holder doing well.
"They were probably the first people to sell today, which is very exciting," he said.
Mr Elsayed added that World Street Eats has found exponential growth since he took it over two years ago.
"Before, it ran with maybe six to eight stalls. Now, we have about 13, 14, sometimes 15 stalls," he said.
"We have people from different migrant communities serving all kinds of international cuisine. It's been an incredible community-building exercise."
It comes off the back of a win at the Launceston Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in March, the festival commended for 'Building Exceptional Communities'.
With the market running on the third Sunday of each month, Mr Elsayed said he had to be "quite diligent" in curating a roster that prevented competition between vendors.
"We want to make sure that there isn't too much of the same thing, so there's a variety for everyone but also to make sure that the stall holders aren't cannibalising each other's profits," he said.
"We've got two barbecue stalls, Joshy's BBQ and Halls Barbeque, both incredibly popular, so we make sure that they rotate month in and month out."
While some vendors are new to the scene and others come and go, Malvinas Paellas has been a regular for more than a year.
Owner Juan Ignacio Enrique, who also hosts a stall at Launceston's Harvest Market, said he was very happy with business.
"We started here last June. We really love this place, the environment, Amr is amazing," he said.
Originally from Argentina, the chef decided to travel the world with his wife in 2019, finding themselves in Sydney during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things changed when she fell pregnant and the couple decided to moved to Tasmania.
"We got a baby and decided to stay in Australia," he said.
"We love Tasmania, it's a really good place to raise out little one."
Mr Ignacio Enrique is now in the process of securing a Visa and aims to open a restuarant in the future.
"We want to continue working in hospitality and giving food to the people," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.