Tasmania JackJumpers Will Magnay to miss 2023/24 NBL season opener

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
September 26 2023 - 5:03pm
JackJumpers coach Scott Roth at Elphin Sports Centre earlier this year. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has confirmed Will Magnay will miss the team's opening game of the NBL season with a foot injury.

