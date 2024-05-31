The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

'I'm just happy': Virtuoso teen to make case to be inaugural Devil

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liana Freestone has worn many different jumpers in her last few years in football. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Liana Freestone has worn many different jumpers in her last few years in football. Picture by Phillip Biggs

In recent years, women's football followers may have seen Liana Freestone representing numerous teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.