'I'm just happy': Virtuoso teen to make case to be inaugural Devil

In recent years, women's football followers may have seen Liana Freestone representing numerous teams.
Captain of South Launceston, vice-captain of the NTFA representative squad and a Tasmania Devils player in recent Coates Talent League years, the 19-year-old's growing résumé continues to grow.
Now she can potentially add, 'Tasmanian state representative' as a proud subheading, as she joins a group of 11 picked from the NTFAW in the 41-player initial squad.
Freestone explained why this latest step up in her burgeoning career was so important.
"It's huge exposure for me as an individual, but also so many other girls are experiencing the same thing," Freestone said.
"So being able to play for many different teams, it's something I'm definitely grateful for - to be able to have the opportunities that we already do have - but also be looking towards the ones that we will have."
It appears to be great timing for the young leader, with a Tasmania Devils VFLW team on the horizon.
And while Freestone admitted she is aware of what could be to come, she doesn't want to get away from living in the moment.
"At the end of the day, it would be great to be a chance at being a part of that team," she said.
"But at the moment, I'm just happy where I am right now.
"Looking towards the future it is going to be a huge thing, because there's so many girls out here that are deserving to be a part of the team in the future.
"It's something everyone's thinking of, but we've just got to be in the moment like we are now, and be grateful for the opportunities that we have now."
In fact, Freestone's view was far more egalitarian.
"We have such quality footballers down here, so it really makes a big difference knowing that that's going to be coming into our system very soon.
"It makes people want to work a bit harder to get there as well as not having to move away from home, to know that they can have the same opportunities as people on the mainland."
A phrase commonly heard around NTFAW football grounds goes along the lines of, 'the standard of women's footy goes up every year'.
And it is a view which Freestone agrees with, pointing to the quality of young players coming through.
"They start at younger ages, they're getting more exposure and their skill-sets are just getting better by the year and you can really see that and I think everyone can see that," she said.
Crediting the development system in place for aspiring girls, Freestone credited her own ability to the time and effort put in by South Launceston.
Specifically, the Dogs' captain praised coach Aaron Viney, who she believed has been instrumental in providing guidance for what is a very young squad.
"I've had some extremely good role-models, we've got some older girls in that team that I look up to so much, and Aaron's just an incredible coach.
"He's got so much experience and he's had so much exposure himself, so I think he's the full package when we start talking about what he has to offer."
The wave of enthusiasm that seems to be coursing through the association is an advantage for the rep team according to Freestone.
Moreover, the 11 selected for Tasmania share a close friendship that she hopes will help all of them succeed at the higher level.
"I've had many games with these girls through Devils and representative footy and they're some of my best friends.
"It never feels too out of place and we get to play together. It's always something that's really enjoyable."
Tasmania will face Queensland in a men's and women's double-header on June 22 on the Gold Coast, before returning home to take on Sydney/Canberra on July 20 at UTAS Stadium.
Women selected from the NTFAW are as follows:
Ava Curtis (Old Scotch), Sophie Ranken (Old Launcestonians), Dana Lester (Old Launcestonians), Kelsie Hill (Launceston), Georgia Hill (Launceston), Meg Radford (Launceston), Chelsea Wynne-Allan (Launceston), Alice Robinson (Bridgenorth), Jen Griffiths (Bridgenorth) and Maddi Dunn (Bridgenorth).
