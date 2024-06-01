Comeback kings: After-the-siren goal caps extraordinary OLs win

In a result that could have a monumental impact on the NTFA division one finals equation, Old Launcestonians have pulled off a great escape for the second week in a row.
Trailing by 10 points with less than two minutes remaining, it looked a case of close but no cigar for the travelling OLs, with hosts Perth appearing to have just enough to get across the line.
But then a ray of hope appeared.
Mitchell Cheesman was awarded a free-kick for a marking contest infringement about 35 metres from goal.
His kick was centimetre perfect.
As the seconds wound down, OLs were scrappily willing the ball back into their forward-50.
With just under 30 seconds to go, Will Archer chased down an unsuspecting Perth defender and was rewarded with a holding-the-ball decision.
"I was bloody nervous," Archer admitted.
"I couldn't believe it, it's never happened to me before."
Coach Laine Cleaver appeared to have more confidence in the moment.
"Out of everyone I was pretty pleased it was Will, he keeps his cool, he kicked five goals last week and he's a big game player," Cleaver said.
Approaching his kick, the ferocious home support did their best to distract, but Archer lived up to his name with a piercingly accurate set-shot that never looked like missing.
Describing it as an "awesome feeling" when he kicked it, Archer was surprised to hear Cleaver's confidence in him.
"I don't train much and I hadn't had a kick since the first quarter, so I had fresh legs, so maybe that's why he said it," he joked.
It's OLs' second dramatic win in as many weeks after the side claimed a come-from-behind three-point win against Bridport.
Archer said it demonstrated the character of their players that they've been able to win the big moments, although he admitted he wasn't sure they could pull a win out from 20 points down with eight minutes to go.
"We know we've got a good group and we know our character and it goes to show that we didn't put the cue in the rack early and it shows it wasn't a fluke last week and that we've got a bit of go about us," he said.
Calling it "an amazing way to win a game", Cleaver pointed to the importance of the victory in the context of the season.
Their third-consecutive victory, OLs now sit behind Perth on percentage alone in fourth with a 6-2 record and move two wins clear of sixth-place Bridport with a game in hand.
"It was extremely important," Cleaver summarised.
"Old Scotch and Lilydale look to have those first and second spots, but between us, Perth, Bridport and East Coast, the four of us make up the last three spots."
Elsewhere, St Pats claimed their first win in convincing style, defeating UTAS at University Oval 17.12 (114) to 2.7 (19).
Lilydale claimed a statement win against Bridport up on the North-East Coast, beating the Seagulls 18.12 (120) to 6.11 (47).
East Coast defeated Evandale 17.14 (116) to 3.2 (20), and Old Scotch battered Meander Valley 22.30 (162) to 1.4 (10).
