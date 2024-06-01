The Examinersport
Mixed results for Northern TSL sides but Thorp proud of Blues' performance

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 1 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:44pm
Brandon Leary kicked four goals in his 50th TSL game. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Brandon Leary kicked four goals in his 50th TSL game. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Brandon Leary's 50th game resulted in four goals and a win for North Launceston as they defeated North Hobart 16.10 (106) to 11.12 (78).

