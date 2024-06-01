The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Updated

Longford's midfield group shine as Tigers bounce back with gutsy away win

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 1 2024 - 7:58pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford listen to coach Mitch Stagg at quarter-time. Inset - Deagan Madden and Harrison Edwards contest the ruck. Pictures by Josh Partridge
Longford listen to coach Mitch Stagg at quarter-time. Inset - Deagan Madden and Harrison Edwards contest the ruck. Pictures by Josh Partridge

After losing their first game at home since 2021, Longford coach Mitch Stagg challenged his midfielders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.