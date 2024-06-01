Longford's midfield group shine as Tigers bounce back with gutsy away win

After losing their first game at home since 2021, Longford coach Mitch Stagg challenged his midfielders.
They certainly responded on Saturday against Hillwood.
The Tigers defeated the Sharks 7.7 (49) to 5.3 (33) in a pressure-filled showdown that led Stagg to praise his engine room.
"We've probably been shaded in that part of the ground in the last couple of big games that we've lost," he said.
"We reviewed really strongly on Monday night and set some KPIs to hit.
"Captain Kacey Curtis came into the mix and I thought he did a really, really good job on Isaac Thompson, who's obviously been having a fantastic year."
The Tigers lost ruck Michael Larby to injury a fortnight ago but have been able to replace him with recruit Deagan Madden, who has recovered from an injury of his own.
He was crucial in the Tigers' clearance dominance on Saturday, something Stagg was pleased with given the smaller dimensions of Shark Park.
Stagg also highlighted the performance of Liam Davies, who was creative in his entries into the forward-line, which was led by Luke Murfitt-Cowen's three majors.
He kicked their first of the game, which was after Hillwood booted two in the opening minutes - the second of which by Archie Wilkinson, who also kicked three.
Longford hit the front for the first time early in the third quarter, with a freakish boundary-line major from the returning Lachlan Dakin extending the lead midway through.
Hillwood controlled the scoring opportunities for the rest of the quarter, eventually converting their third chance through Wilkinson's third of the day.
However, the visitors were the only side to score in the final term - breaking through as Murfitt-Cowen kicked his last by converting a push-in-the-back free to put his side up by eight.
The Tigers' tackling pressure came to the fore late in the contest, with Hamish Sytsma making the most of a free-kick to put the visitors up by 15 points with four minutes to go.
"We didn't break them until the last five minutes of the game but it was very pleasing," Stagg said.
"That last quarter, I thought we owned territory and that's been a problem for us this year against the better sides."
Longford's win takes them to 6-2 for the season, with Hillwood hanging onto fifth at 4-4 due to an impressive percentage.
The Tigers will be dangerous going into the back-end of the season, playing five of their next eight games at home.
In the league's other two Saturday games, South Launceston had 10 individual goal-kickers as they defeated Deloraine 13.15 (93) to 3.7 (25).
Jordan Tepper and Brendan Taylor were the victors' best while Jaylen Chilcott and Jayden Last impressed for the Kangaroos.
Bridgenorth made it three wins on the trot with a 20.11 (131) to 4.11 (35) win over Scottsdale.
Tasmanian squad member Jake Hinds kicked six, taking him to 27 goals for the season.
Rocherlea host Bracknell on Sunday in the annual Aboriginal match, which includes the Long Walk and a recognition of the Tasmanian inclusion team's maiden national title win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.