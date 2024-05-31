'I've always wanted to do it': Player designs Aboriginal Round guernsey

Oscar Mansell will play in his first Aboriginal match for Bracknell against Rocherlea and has designed the team's Aboriginal guernsey.
Sunday's NTFA premier round nine clash between the third-placed Tigers and sixth-ranked Redlegs starts at 2.15pm at Rocherlea.
The 20-year-old, who switched from North Launceston during the off-season, said the design was about muttonbird hunting.
"I reached out because I thought it would be a pretty good idea and I've always wanted to do it," Mansell said.
He said the birds were at the top and the symbol in the middle is Cape Barren with trails to little Islands, including Chappell, Big Dog and Babel. He added the trails were "like our journeys to the islands".
Waddies, which are used as a hunting tool, are also part of the design.
He said he enjoyed the process of designing a guernsey for the first time.
"I sat down with Dad (coach Brett Mansell) and it was tricky but we got it done so it was good," he said.
"It took us a couple of weeks to actually get the final design."
Mansell said it would be good to get the win.
"We've obviously had a pretty slow start. We should have won the first two but we're starting to get a little bit of a groove going so Sunday would probably be a good opportunity to get one on the board," he said.
Danny Gardner, the son of club president Graeme, has again designed Rocherlea's guernsey with Tigers defender Taylor Stone giving it praise.
"It looks good as usual. Danny does a fantastic job of the guernsey and we'll wear it with pride on Sunday," Stone said.
He said it was a great day for the club and community.
"Graeme and the club do a fantastic job, especially with the Long Walk now from Brooks (High) ... we always look forward to it," he said.
Stone expects a tough match.
"It's a pretty tight competition. Every game is a tough one and if we don't show up on the day, then there's every chance that we could come away without the result," he said.
The day kicks-off with the annual Long Walk leaving Brooks High School at 10.30am for Rocherlea oval.
The round will highlight not only the significant and longstanding contribution of Aboriginal footballers but also support community organisations, according to the Tigers president.
"What we're looking to do at Rocherlea Football Club is to encourage people to join in on that march because that march along the northern suburbs of Launceston is about supporting those in need, minority groups as such, and honouring the walk that Michael Long set out (to do)," Gardner said.
He added: "It's all part of awareness of social issues, not only with Aboriginal people but across the country, and it fits in with the theme for our football game. Aboriginal Round is about the messages we put out about social inclusion, health, well-being and respect."
North Launceston will battle East Launceston in the under-17 girls' match at 12.25pm with the Bombers' Phebie Leslie excited to take part after missing out due to injury last year.
"The hype of the whole game and being able to be involved in such a big thing is really good for both of our clubs," she said.
Members of Tasmania's Inclusion football team, who won the division one men's national carnival for the first time in 2023, will also be honoured on Sunday.
Coach Darrin Geard thanked Gardner for inviting the team to join in the Long Walk and be introduced to the crowd.
He said while the team's achievement had been officially acknowledged, it was great to get the chance to be presented in a football setting.
He said Rocherlea were presenting the inclusion players with a specially-designed commemorative jumper.
Player Kobe Arrowsmith said the design was amazing.
"It's pretty special that we're going to get recognised in a football arena, something that most people don't get the opportunity to do," he said.
Geard said the inclusion program, started by New Horizons and now run in partnership with AFL Tasmania, had grown significantly.
"When I started, we probably had 16 to 18 athletes and we're now looking at around 40 to 45 athletes so the program continues to grow," he said.
"And on the back of the success we had last year, we've certainly had a lot of interest."
