Launceston businesses are throwing their support behind a campaign to support the homeless and say punters can turn their daily coffee into a meaningful exchange next week.
For 13 years, CafeSmart has brought together roasters, cafes and coffee drinkers to fundraise for local homeless charities.
The annual campaign runs across the first week in August, and on Friday, August 4, a dollar from each coffee sold will be donated.
Bread and Butter general manager Alex Lyons said they had partnered with CafeSmart in the past and each year they were more than happy to "join the party."
"It's no secret there's a lot of campaigns and charities out there and you can't contribute to all of them as a business," he said.
"But there's definitely some you always want to make time for and CafeSmart is definitely one of those."
He said while they're known for their pastries, coffee was still a huge part of their business.
"At the crux of it, it's for a great cause... homelessness is at the forefront of a lot of issues in the world at the moment, not just Launceston so it's super important we acknowledge that," Mr Lyons said.
Barista at Inside Cafe, Josh Boutcher, said it was their first time getting involved with CafeSmart and wanted to partner with their roastery to do something special.
"Getting to work with our roastery is something we love doing and it's a great way to give back to the community," Mr Boutcher said.
"Homelessness is increasing and you can see it around Launceston, so being able to do something little like give a dollar to charity for every coffee we make is something easy for us."
He said the campaign was big on the mainland and it was a good opportunity to bring it to Launceston.
"You don't see a whole lot of charitable events in the cafe scene down here... seeing another place like Bread & Butter promote it will hopefully bring a better reach to Launceston and maybe more cafes will get involved," he said.
"We've had people ask questions on how they can get involved and some have already donated which is great."
More information on CafeSmart and donations can be made through their website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
