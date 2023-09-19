Aboriginal symbolism is a major focus in the three logo options put forward for a brand new Tasmanian primary school.
The options were developed using feedback from the community, with the first image featuring the image of a leaf, the second being influenced by the school location of Legana and its Aboriginal meaning, while the third features a river shell fossil.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said building of the brand new school at Legana was powering on with doors set to open in 2025.
"Developing a school identity is an important step in the creation of a new school, building recognition, connection and excitement within the local community," he said.
"Ideas submitted during the consultation process for the master plans for both schools have been used to help shape the creation of potential concepts for school logos.
"The Legana community is invited to provide feedback on then logo concepts by completing a short survey."
Concept designs for the first concept state that it represents a leaf or a feather.
"The leaf representing growth and nature," it said.
"The feather representing the birds at the nearby bird sanctuary.
"The style of this illustration gives a respectful nod to the Tasmanian Aboriginal Community connection to the area. The colour palette aligns with the colour scheme used within the building design."
The second concept includes three larger circles, which are influenced by the Aboriginal symbol for 'meeting place'.
"The wave represents the river and the colour changes from blue to brown to represent the meeting place between salt and fresh water of which Legana is named," the design statement said.
"This concept is also a representation of the layers of nature - water and earth.
"Each pebble shape represents each 'pod' which makes up the school building design. The colour palette aligns with the colour scheme used within the building design."
The final concept represents a stylised shell fossil from the river.
"The colour segments each represent the groups and people in the area circling around and coming together to make up the school community," the design statement said.
"The colour palette aligns with the colour scheme used within the building design."
An online feedback survey closes on October 6.
