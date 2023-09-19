The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Editorial| Launceston not happy Jan over parking fine increases

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not paying for parking in metered areas now costs more in Launceston municipality. Picture by Paul Scambler
Not paying for parking in metered areas now costs more in Launceston municipality. Picture by Paul Scambler

Many Tasmanians have felt the crunch of the increased cost of living, with grocery, petrol and energy prices continuing to surge and no relief from the cost of housing - whether mortgage or rent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.