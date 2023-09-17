Close to half of the businesses that took part in a recent survey by the state's peak business lobby group believe the Tasmanian economy will be weaker over the next 12 months.
The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry released the results from its quarterly survey on Sunday which showed 46 per cent of Tasmanian businesses predicted the state's economy would be weaker over the next year compared to the previous year, 21 per cent predicted it would be stronger, and 35 per cent predicted no change.
Fifty-seven per cent of surveyed businesses said the cost of doing business was the biggest issue that affected them and 45 per cent highlighted skills and labour shortages as their primary concern.
Thirty-four per cent of businesses listed power prices as their chief worry and 40 per cent listed interest rates.
A large percentage of respondents - 43 per cent - had the perception that there was a lack of willingness to work in Tasmania and 30 per cent believe work readiness was a barrier to employment.
More than 20 per cent of businesses believed labour and skills shortages was an election priority, followed by the construction of the proposed stadium at Macquarie Point.
Two-thirds of survey respondents supported the Marinus Link project.
TCCI chief executive Michael Bailey said the survey showed that businesses were looking for leadership from the state Labor and Liberal parties on key issues.
He said while a majority of businesses supported Marinus Link, they wanted more information from the government on how it would work and how they would directly benefit from it.
"It's time for politicians to take a Team Tasmania approach when it comes to Marinus, back the project in and work with the business community to seize the opportunities, rather than try and score political points," Mr Bailey said.
