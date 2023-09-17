Like all who love theatre, Jeffrey Hayes - who died last Saturday at the age of 68 - knew that "all the world's a stage" and acted accordingly: Whatever the role, be fearless and wear passion for a costume.
None were so bold as Hayes, a consummate professional who - in a life packed with performances - squeezed in time as an actor, teacher, husband, magician and world-renowned balloon artist.
A single adjective diminishes a man who filled so many roles, though. Hayes was also colourful, flamboyant, larger-than-life, joyful, and at turns somehow serious, skilful and committed. And all of it was on show each time he stepped into the spotlight.
His life, even when it was removed from the stage, contained only as many stories - some with perhaps more embroidery than others - as he could tell. But, as Jeff might say: it's the 10 per cent of truth and the 90 per cent story that make a tale interesting. He would often say, "we all need something to make us laugh." Shakespeare may have said he was a "man of infinite jest".
Schooled at University of Queensland, in Brisbane - where he was born on August 8, 1955, to John and June Hayes - Hayes graduated with a Bachelor of Arts before spending his 20s acting and directing for local dramatic groups and Queensland Theatre Company. There he rubbed shoulders with future stars and artists, like Geoffrey Rush and Pro Hart.
Hayes also met a more important figure in that time, though: his future wife, Desley, with the pair meeting at Hayes' directorial debut. They were married not too long after in 1979, and would move to Launceston in '84 when Hayes took a job as Scotch Oakburn College's English and drama teacher.
Hayes spent 10 years in the role and many of his past students remained in touch all of his life, and even after.
And while at Scotch Oakburn, he became a regular fixture in the productions of The Launceston Repertory Society - now Three River Theatre Company - and the Launceston Players. In his time with them in the late '80s all the way through to the late 2010s, he gave memorable performances in 12 Angry Men, Of Mice and Men, The Crucible, Noises Off and The Importance of Being Earnest.
Most memorable, though, for those who played along him was in Earnest. Hayes transformed into the powerful, elegant Lady Bracknell, but not gratuitously - a close friend from that time, Stan Gottschalk, said it was a characteristically fearless performance.
He was an actor in the mightiest sense: "He wasn't afraid; he took genuine joy in being on stage and performing," Gottschalk said
There was a time for mucking about and a time for craft and determination. Reportedly, the latter was while wearing a dress made by his wife, Desley, to play an austere Victorian maiden.
When he left his role at Scotch, Hayes doubled down on performance, like his famed stand up comedy revues at the Royal Oak Hotel, and became enamoured with new theatrical outlets like magic and balloon artistry.
After the stage, balloon sculpting seemed to be Hayes's great calling; the talent of his life - so much so he earned a title as the "Godfather of Ballooning" in Australia.
All over the world - Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom and particularly in the United States - Hayes grew a following under his "Seriously Twisted" brand for his balloon work from the late '90s on. He became famous for making people happy.
On the stage of life, we have one role to play: our own. What we can do, though, is imbue this character with kindness, good humour, generosity, then balance it with commitment and passion. In the role of a lifetime, Jeff Hayes played his part to perfection.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.