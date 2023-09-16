The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian forestry industry recognised through biennial awards

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 16 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The best and brightest of Tasmania's forestry sector gathered at the Tailrace Centre on Friday night for the biennial Tasmanian Timber Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.