The best and brightest of Tasmania's forestry sector gathered at the Tailrace Centre on Friday night for the biennial Tasmanian Timber Awards.
Now in its third year, the event saw awards handed out across 12 categories - with multiple winners named amid a field of highly competitive nominees.
Notable winners included Mechanised Logging 'Forestry with Care', who took home the award for harvesting excellence; Orana Enterprises, who were awarded for excellence in distribution and logistics; and Bryan Hayes, who was awarded for outstanding contribution to the timber industry.
Hills Transplant Nursery was awarded for forest growing and management excellence, while Indicium Dynamics received the award for innovation.
Other award winners were Dr Nathan Kotlarewski from the University of Tasmania, Dr Amy Koch from Forest Practices Authority, and Benjamin P Nitschke Architect.
Resources Minister Felix Ellis said that finalists demonstrated the commitment, talent, and innovative approach of Tasmania's forestry and timber products industry.
"Tasmania's forestry sector is world-class, supplying around $1.2 billion annually to the state's economy while providing 5700 direct and indirect jobs, many of these in regional communities," Mr Ellis said.
"Forestry is renewable, sustainable, delivers Tasmanian jobs and the timber needed to build our homes and fibre for a plastic-free future.
"The 2023 Tasmanian Timber Awards gala dinner was hosted by the Tasmanian Forest and Forest Products Network, which continues to bring the industry together with a bright vision for the future. I thank all those that make Tasmanian forestry a great industry and strong contributor to our state."
