By the usual standard, a series of talks by four researchers should add up to an entire afternoon of slides, charts, equations, and digressions.
However, an innovative event held by the Tasmanian University Student Association and the Tasmania University Climate Action (TUCA) group aims to showcase bite-sized bits of science in just five minutes.
University of Tasmania PhD student Ganesh Bhattara is one of the keynote speakers at the upcoming event.
Mr Bhattara's background is in international aid, working across Asia and the Pacific in remote areas of the globe; his research is into carbon accounting.
"With these talks, it's not a matter of dumbing things down," Mr Bhattara said.
"People think it must be easier because you only have a few minutes. But the opposite is true.
"It is a challenge to simplify things so anyone can understand."
TUCA event organiser Libby Alsop said everyone is welcome to come along and even enjoy a free packed lunch.
"We welcome everyone to this event, which showcases local post-grad students from all over the world," she said.
"Topics cover a broad area such as carbon accounting, marine plastic pollution, food waste and food insecurity, and workplace behaviour.
"We still have places available for more post-graduate students to give five-minute talks on their research topics if they are interested."
TUCA member Ros Lewis said the event was a great opportunity to build connections within the community.
"Many of our students come from other countries, and it can be difficult for them to engage and connect with others outside of their niche or speciality," she said.
"So this is a wonderful opportunity for them to meet others."
The Post Grad Research Five Minute Talks will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at 12pm at The Grove, Newnham.
Bookings are essential to secure a free lunch and can be made at https://clubs.getqpay.com/?eid=20672.
