The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Contractor appointed for Cataract Gorge track works

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
September 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The City of Launceston Council is committing $1 million to fix a popular walking track at the Cataract Gorge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.