The City of Launceston Council is committing $1 million to fix a popular walking track at the Cataract Gorge.
The repairs come after the privately owned retaining wall built on steep terrain above the Cataract Gorge's Cliff Grounds failed in late June.
Since then, both the Cataract Walk and Trevallyn Steps track, between South Esk Road and Kings Bridge, have been closed to the public, as engineers say the retaining wall poses an extreme safety risk.
In July, the council installed six tilt sensors on selected parts of the wall, indicating a total failure could occur without warning.
While the council has allocated $1 million from its annual budget for the works, the overall costs will likely be lower once finalised.
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said a contractor has been appointed to remove the bluestone retaining wall in the coming weeks.
"We know that the wall is going to fail completely at some point soon," Mr Garwood said.
"If it did fail without our intervention, the costs to the council and our community to make the walkway safe again would be too large, not only financially but also accessibility-wise.
"The council has therefore decided to act immediately and will seek to work with the property owners to have the work undertaken as quickly as possible."
Mr Garwood said reopening the popular walking track was a priority to the council.
"Due to the logistical challenges, the council is intending to take advantage of the drier conditions ahead to remove the retaining wall and will also look to re-purpose the bluestone from the wall for use in other community projects around the city - a thrifty solution for a significant saving to the council.
"The City of Launceston has taken a lead role in resolving this infrastructure issue to safely enable the reopening of the Cataract Walk to the public, given its popularity with recreational users and its importance to the city's visitor economy."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.