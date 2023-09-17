A COUNTERPOINT for readers sympathetic to the view expressed by Danny Gunn, who may too feel trapped in a "Caucasian ex-colonist bubble" (The Examiner, September 14).
In what way will a 'No' vote in the upcoming referendum mean that Australia has voted to accept the alleged permanent disadvantage of Aboriginal people?
Going by experience elsewhere, the Voice would only concentrate power, resources and influence in an urban elite dependent for its continued existence through identifying ongoing disadvantages and grievances.
Instead, why not "permanently" escape the cycle of grievance-fuelling and accept the opportunities for education, skills, ambition and application are already here equally for all Australian citizens, today.
SADLY, it looks very much as if the uninformed, the ignorant, the disaffected, the outright racist and those who follow Peter Dutton's campaign of misinformation because it saves them having to think for themselves, will prevail in the upcoming referendum.
It's a very sad reflection on a golden chance to bring some sort of justice to help the indigenous peoples of this fine country after over two hundred years of mistreatment at the hands of Europeans. Along with my wife and kids, I shall be voting Yes, so we at least will be able to hold our heads high and say that we made our mark in the right direction.
I only wish that it could be more.
THE government must be dancing with glee with the raised amount of revenue being bought in by the new speed cameras!
There is a lot of public comment where drivers are being fined for three km/h over the limit. Hence I am sure the increase in so-called "speeding" infringements being issued. Several points I would like to make:
Three km/h over the speed limit does not necessarily make our roads unsafe.
I am sure that there is a small indicated difference in actual speed in many cars, different tyre size being one of the realities.
Wear and tear being other factors that can contribute to a small discrepancy between actual speed and shown speed.
With respect to the good Inspector Williams, there is nothing to brag about when fines and demerits are gained through life's realities. Oh I forgot, of course, we have a proposed stadium to fund!
JANE Lewis is absolutely correct in saying there are 'many, many advisory bodies to the government' (The Examiner, September 7).
A Yes vote in the upcoming Voice referendum would simply add one more to what is already quite an extensive advisory group list across various industry, social, legal and environmental issues.
Consider the vital importance of the advice to the federal government by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, or ATAGI, during the pandemic for example.
The knowledge of experts on this advisory body was rightly considered crucial in federal and state government responses to COVID-19. Few Australians would consider the advice regularly provided to the government by the Foreign Investments Review Board; the Productivity Commission; the Law Reform Commission; and the Climate Change Authority, as being a threat to democracy or our way of life either. These examples are just a handful of advisory bodies that regularly provide advice to the government of the day.
And advice is all they provide.
A Yes vote in the Voice referendum would add one more to that extensive list of advisory bodies. And surely it's time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - who've lived here for around 65,000 years after all - were properly recognised in the Constitution, and able to provide advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives.
A Yes vote offers a unique and long overdue opportunity to truly unite and strengthen this country. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to ensure the referendum result on 14 October is a resounding Yes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.