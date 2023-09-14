The Examiner
Flynn Gold is exploring North-East Tas for gold and other metals

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:25pm
Flynn Gold has been drilling exploration holes around its Golden Ridge project in North-East Tasmania. Source: Flynn Gold
Minerals explorer Flynn Gold has delivered what it claims is one of the best ever results from exploration at its project near St Helens in North-East Tasmania.

