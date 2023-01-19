The Examiner
High-grade gold zones confirmed near St Helens

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:56pm
Is a gold mine likely to open in NE Tasmania?

The possibility of a new mine opening at some point in the future in Tasmania's North-East was looking a little more likely on Thursday, after minerals explorer Flynn Gold confirmed two zones of high-grade gold across its tenements near St Helens.

