The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking

Festivale 2024 line-up includes Icehouse, Vanessa Amorosi and Rogue Traders

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 14 2023 - 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Beautiful Girls, Vanessa Amorosi and Icehouse are among the headline acts secured for Festivales 2024. File pictures
The Beautiful Girls, Vanessa Amorosi and Icehouse are among the headline acts secured for Festivales 2024. File pictures

Fresh from bringing The Living End, Sneaky Sound System and the Waifs to Launceston, Festivale has announced another star-studded line-up for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.