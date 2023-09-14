Fresh from bringing The Living End, Sneaky Sound System and the Waifs to Launceston, Festivale has announced another star-studded line-up for 2024.
Nineties pop duo Bachelor Girl and Icehouse, of Great Southern Land fame, will take to the stage on Friday night.
Rogue Traders and Absolutely Everybody singer Vanessa Amorosi will perform in the 8pm and 9.45pm slots on Saturday, while The Beautiful Girls and Diesel will close out the event on Sunday afternoon.
"We've got an incredible entertainment line-up," Festivale chairman David Dunn said.
"Our entertainment sub-committee work really hard on getting a good mix of entertainment so it appeals to a whole range of people.
"We are lucky because we've got a reputation of being a very professional event and one people want to be involved in ... it makes it a little bit easier."
Former MasterChef judge Matt Moran will return as guest chef for the 2024 event, and Tasmanian chefs will be on show in the 'chefs in action' marquee.
Children under 16 who are accompanied by an adult can enter for free on the Sunday, which will run as a 'family day' and include a range of kids' activities.
Mr Dunn said he was excited by the mix of activities on offer.
"We're ecstatic," he said.
"The entertainment's a really important element of the event and food and beverage is equally important.
"We've got over 70 stallholders coming with some great food offerings - incredible wines, beer, spirits and ciders that Tassie is becoming more and more world famous for."
Festivale's 2023 edition also included performances from Sheppard, Thirsty Merc and The Superjesus.
