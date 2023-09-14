Tasmanian AFL guernseys could be hitting shelves within a year, and The Examiner readers are clear on what they want them to look like.
On Wednesday, team chairman Grant O'Brien revealed official merchandise and foundation memberships would be available before the next AFL season in March 2024.
"There will be a small merchandise offer before Christmas - we wanted to keep our word on that," Mr O'Brien said.
"But the major merchandise will come with the naming of the club and the colours at the beginning of next footy season."
In a recent poll, readers overwhelmingly voted for the classic 'Map' guernsey as their pick for Tasmania's first AFL kit.
The historic guernsey received nearly a third of all votes, while a design depicting Cradle Mountain and a Fremantle-inspired jumper were the next most popular.
A Turbo Chook design garnered late support after polling slowly at first.
Voters were indifferent on a homage to Launceston's King's Bridge, and stone cold on a Richmond or Essendon-style sash guernsey.
