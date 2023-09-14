The Examiner
Federal Labor members only group not to sign letter to Canberra

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 11:49am
Lyons MP Brian Mitchell and Senator Helen Polley have not signed a joint letter requesting GST exemption for $240m in federal stadium funding. File pictures
Tasmania's federal Labor politicians have refused to sign a letter to Canberra requesting that $240 million in federal Hobart stadium funding be exempted from calculations that would cause Tasmania to lose future GST allocations.

