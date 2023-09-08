KFC has apologised for a pricing error after a George Town woman reported the fast food chain to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Visiting KFC's Mowbray store on several occasions between July and this week, Louise Turner found a discrepancy between the drive-through menu price of large chips ($4.95) and the $5.25 she was charged at the register.
She unsuccessfully raised the matter with the store several times before making an official complaint.
The ACCC website states that "Businesses must display clear and accurate prices".
"If more than one price is displayed for an item, the business must charge the lowest price, or stop selling the item until the price is corrected."
After being notified of the issue on Friday, KFC apologised for the error and confirmed $5.25 was the correct price of large chips across all restaurants nationally.
"We're aware of a digital menu board content error," a KFC spokesperson said.
"We are currently working to rectify the issue and will update this as soon as possible.
"We apologise for any confusion."
Ms Turner said it was important that customers were not charged more than an item's advertised price.
She said she was pleased to have been issued with a KFC gift voucher.
"I think this is to make up for the way I was treated on Wednesday," she said.
"I think they've made an effort there and I appreciate that - as long as the problem's rectified, to me that's the biggest deal."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.