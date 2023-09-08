The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

KFC apologises after Mowbray customer spots pricing error

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 9 2023 - 11:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A KFC customer says drive-through menu pricing at a Launceston store has been inaccurate since late July. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied
A KFC customer says drive-through menu pricing at a Launceston store has been inaccurate since late July. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied

KFC has apologised for a pricing error after a George Town woman reported the fast food chain to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.