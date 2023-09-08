From a distance, they might just look like ordinary dresses.
But as you move closer to the centre stage of QVMAG's RISE exhibition, you'll notice the intricate details put into Stephanie Reynolds wearable paper dresses.
"I actually entered a competition in wearable art with fabric, but I discovered in Burnie this thing called paper on skin, which is wearable paper art," Ms Reynolds said.
"What I do now is maybe a little bit different from others, because a lot of wearable paper art is actually very conceptual or stylised designs; I try to approach it as if it were fabric."
She said it was challenging to create at the start, and had to learn "how paper behaved."
"If you're trying to do what I'm doing and make it look like textile, you have to understand its properties and what you can do with its limitations," she said.
With a degree in Russian, and psychology and linguistics to back it up, Ms Reynolds worked in the corporate sector for years before embracing her creative side.
"The creative spirit was probably always there, and I moved away from making which is what I used to do a lot of," Ms Reynolds said.
"My creativity couldn't be into making, which meant it was about how I thought about my work."
In her workshop on Saturday, Ms Reynolds will explain the properties of paper and how it behaves, so visitors can make decisions for themselves on what style they want.
She said she loved the "flow of the process" when making the wearable art.
"When you're in the creative process you're absorbed in it," she said.
"I do enjoy the technical challenge because not one of these garments was easy to make."
She said when making the dresses, she tried to "take the soul" of the historic side of the pieces.
"I've really enjoyed that part of it, there's still imagination in it, but I've really enjoyed capturing the soul of the Victorian era."
Visitors can learn how to craft with paper from Ms Reynolds at QVMAG Royal Park on Saturday, with registrations available online through their website.
