Bloody nose, shattered glass: Court hears of New Years' party gone wrong

A 51-year-old electrician from Mowbray caused $1000 worth of damage when he shattered a window panel and electronic door at the Prospect Country Club while intoxicated in the early hours of New Year's Day this year.
James Suitor pleaded guilty to one count of destroying property and one count of injuring property in the Magistrates Court in Launceston.
Prosecutor Ben Warren told the court that police were called at 2:34 am on New Year's Day about a disturbance at the country club.
Mr Suitor, who was intoxicated, was asked to leave. The prosecutor said he refused to leave, and security forced him outside the main entrance.
He then attempted to re-enter, banging on a glass window which shattered along with an electronic door, leading to $1000 worth of repair, the prosecutor said.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Suitor's defence lawyer said he had been celebrating New Year at the club casino with his daughter and friends when he was asked to leave by security, who saw that he was "excessively intoxicated."
Mr Suitor had not been causing trouble, his lawyer said, as he had remained seated most of the night because he was recovering from surgery.
Suitor's lawyer said that he was complying with the request from security when he was "dragged and escorted out the property."
Suitor had "limited mobility" at the time, which may have been interpreted by security as "trying them on," the defence lawyer said.
Suitor's lawyer argued that security's actions were "an unnecessary show of force".
"That behaviour escalated the situation unnecessarily," he said,
In the commotion, the defence lawyer said that Suitor's daughter received a bloody nose while informing security staff to be careful with her father as he was recovering from surgery.
Seeing his daughter's blood nose caused Suitor to react "in an emotional manner," his lawyer said.
He banged on the glass panel, asking security why his daughter was injured, and as a result, the glass panel smashed, his lawyer said.
His lawyer said Mr Suitor had no recollection of the electronic door being smashed.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said the extent of Suitor's alcohol consumption was irrelevant and that people must comply with requests to leave a premises.
The circumstances were "emotionally charged," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Hughes said that Suitor's loss of control "was out of character" and his act was reckless rather than intentional.
The magistrate said he had given "careful thought" about sentencing, and given Suitor's lack of prior convictions, he had formed the view that the incident was "out of character."
Suitor received no conviction and a fine of $500 and court costs.
