The importance for Launceston's UTAS Stadium to continue drawing major events, such as the AFL, has been highlighted once again by Northern industry leaders.
This comes as a joint Tasmanian parliamentary inquiry tasked with scrutinising the proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point raised uncertainty about UTAS Stadium's future appeal.
The report found the future of the Launceston venue was uncertain "in terms of events and games that will be played at these venues should a new stadium be built at Macquarie Point".
While on Thursday, Tasmania's Sport Minister Nic Street said the future of UTAS Stadium was certain because of $130 million investments from state and federal government.
Launceston has hosted four Hawthorn games over recent seasons and a change from that wouldn't be welcomed by Visit Northern Tasmania and Launceston Chamber of Commerce chiefs.
Instead, they wanted games added, not taken away.
"Depending on the team, people are visiting for the whole weekend and are flying in on Friday, with accommodation and eating out while they're here," Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said.
"It's an important and pretty big part of our economy. We love the AFL.
"We want more games, and at the very least to keep doing the four."
She also said tourism benefited from intrastate travel when the AFL visited, with many North-West Coasters making the trip to visit York Park.
Over the 20 years of the Hawks playing in Tasmania, Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy said Launceston had proven itself as "the venue for AFL in Tasmania".
"For us to lose prime AFL games would be an absolute shame, and the economic activity with it," Mr Cassidy said.
He reiterated the economic stimulus AFL games brought to Launceston businesses "couldn't be understated".
While stating the chamber wouldn't speak out on a deal benefiting whole-state economic activity, he said they couldn't lose sight of the economic benefit AFL provides Launceston.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said from the city's perspective, it was "critical" to continue growing the opportunities at UTAS Stadium into the future.
"Stadiums Tasmania has been established to manage the state's major sporting venues in a contemporary manner, securing as much content as possible, including at UTAS Stadium where AFL has a dedicated and loyal following," Cr Garwood said.
He said the council had sought a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tasmanian government on the future content at UTAS Stadium.
"... which is based on AFL matches and other opportunities at the stadium being expanded into the future," he said.
Previously, the council had supported the recommendations of the AFL Taskforce report released in 2020. A year later, they backed a plan which identified significant upgrades for the stadium was required into the future.
In December of last year, the council voted to initiate further discussions around the transfer of ownership of the stadium to the new entity Stadiums Tasmania.
Cr Garwood said that was an ongoing process and would contain significant community engagement.
